China continues to make efforts to promote peace talks in Ukraine – Chinese FM

On Tuesday, March 15, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephone conversation with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, during which the current situation in Ukraine was discussed, the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine reports.

The "Four Necessities" pointed out by Chinese President Xi Jinping are our clear and authoritative position: the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected; the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be respected; important attention must be paid to the legitimate security concerns of all states; all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the crisis must be supported. All measures carried out and promoted by the Chinese side meet the "Four Necessities." China is a peace-loving state that always resolves conflicts peacefully through political measures. China is ready to work together with all parties to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis in Ukraine, Wang Yi said.

He also noted that the Chinese side has already transferred the first batch of urgent humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will continue to provide assistance as needed.