Facts

15:30 16.03.2022

U.S. sends air defense systems to Ukraine - CNN

1 min read

The United States and its NATO allies have sent air defense systems to Ukraine, CNN reported, citing an unnamed senior U.S. official.

"The U.S. and its NATO allies are already sending several surface-to-air missiles systems to Ukraine to aid in its defense. According to a senior US official, these additional systems include the Soviet-era SA-8, SA-10, SA-12 and SA-14 mobile air defense systems," the report says.

"These systems have a lower altitude range than the S-300 system, which Ukraine has requested. However, they have a range higher than the Stinger shoulder-fired missiles previously supplied to Ukraine, giving them the capability to hit cruise missiles," according to the edition.

"The systems have been sourced from NATO partner nations and are "on the way"," according to this senior U.S. official.

Tags: #help #usa #defense #air
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:05 16.03.2022
We propose to impose sanctions against all Russian officials who remain in office - Zelensky, speaking at U.S. congress

We propose to impose sanctions against all Russian officials who remain in office - Zelensky, speaking at U.S. congress

16:03 16.03.2022
Japan sends military aid to Ukraine

Japan sends military aid to Ukraine

15:58 16.03.2022
Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

15:53 16.03.2022
Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

15:34 16.03.2022
Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

15:16 16.03.2022
USA considering all options to hold Russia accountable for any brutal crimes in Ukraine – embassy

USA considering all options to hold Russia accountable for any brutal crimes in Ukraine – embassy

14:41 16.03.2022
Ukraine launches National Portal of Assistance to Population

Ukraine launches National Portal of Assistance to Population

12:30 16.03.2022
Reznikov, Defense Minister of Japan discusses aggressive policy of Russia against Ukraine

Reznikov, Defense Minister of Japan discusses aggressive policy of Russia against Ukraine

09:17 16.03.2022
Kuleba, Blinken discuss economic pressure on Russia, ensuring safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine

Kuleba, Blinken discuss economic pressure on Russia, ensuring safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine

09:14 16.03.2022
Biden signs law providing historic $13.6 bln in funding to Ukraine

Biden signs law providing historic $13.6 bln in funding to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

Russia expelled from Council of Europe

ICC Prosecutor awaits info, effective work with Ukraine regarding Russia's actions

Mayor of Skadovsk says occupiers talked to him and released him

LATEST

ZELENSKY PROPOSES TO CREATE NEW INTL ASSOCIATION OF STATES U24 – UNITED FOR PEACE

Kuleba, Canadian FM discuss ways to strengthen practical support to Ukraine

WE SUGGEST IMPOSING SANCTIONS AGAINST ALL RUSSIAN OFFICIALS WHO REMAIN IN POSITION - ZELENSKY, SPEAKING AT U.S. CONGRESS

Russia conducting brutal attack on our values - Zelensky, speaking in U.S. Congress

WE NEED AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS, AIRCRAFT - ZELENSKY, SPEAKING AT CONGRESS

Russia expelled from Council of Europe

Russian invaders near Kyiv went on defensive - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

ICC Prosecutor awaits info, effective work with Ukraine regarding Russia's actions

Deposits of population since start of war increase by 16%, funds of enterprises decrease by 5% – NBU

Eventually, Russia to have to be responsible for crimes committed in Ukraine – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD