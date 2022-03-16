U.S. sends air defense systems to Ukraine - CNN

The United States and its NATO allies have sent air defense systems to Ukraine, CNN reported, citing an unnamed senior U.S. official.

"The U.S. and its NATO allies are already sending several surface-to-air missiles systems to Ukraine to aid in its defense. According to a senior US official, these additional systems include the Soviet-era SA-8, SA-10, SA-12 and SA-14 mobile air defense systems," the report says.

"These systems have a lower altitude range than the S-300 system, which Ukraine has requested. However, they have a range higher than the Stinger shoulder-fired missiles previously supplied to Ukraine, giving them the capability to hit cruise missiles," according to the edition.

"The systems have been sourced from NATO partner nations and are "on the way"," according to this senior U.S. official.