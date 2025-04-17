Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:53 17.04.2025

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Today, the domestic defense sector is loaded at 60% of capabilities, there is no funding for 40%, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Our domestic sector is loaded at 60% of our capabilities today, only at 60%. Today there is no funding for 40%. This does not mean that it was 100, it was 10%. Today we have really expanded very much and this would have helped Ukrainian defense capabilities a lot if we had found additional funding for all 100% of our production capabilities," Zelenskyy told reporters during a briefing on Thursday.

At the same time, he said Ukraine does not have a large deficit in artillery. "We are distributing it very correctly: we have started producing quite well ourselves, the Russians are running around like crazy, as they say, because they are now attacking our factories and not just like that," the president said.

He said Ukraine is systematically working to reduce the shortage of artillery.

