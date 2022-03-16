USA considering all options to hold Russia accountable for any brutal crimes in Ukraine – embassy

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has condemned the Russian troops shooting of ten people who lined up for bread in Chernihiv and said the United States is considering all options to hold Russia accountable for any brutal crimes in Ukraine.

"Today, Russian forces shot and killed ten people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine," the embassy said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.