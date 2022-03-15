Facts

13:44 15.03.2022

Delegations of Ukraine and Russia resume negotiations - Arakhamia

1 min read

The delegations of Ukraine and the aggressor country resumed negotiations after a technical pause taken a day earlier, Ukrayinska Pravda writes, citing a member of the delegation, head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia.

"Negotiations are already underway," Arakhamia said in a comment to the publication on Tuesday.

At the same time, members of the Ukrainian delegation have so far refrained from making any other comments.

As reported, on March 14, a technical pause was taken in the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on ending the war for additional work in working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation worked well, and that the negotiations themselves would continue on March 15.

