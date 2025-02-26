Trump: I think we can reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine to stop killing of people

US President Donald Trump believes that he will be able to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine to stop the killing of young Russian and Ukrainian soldiers and other people.

He said during the first cabinet meeting on Wednesday that it is very important for them to come to an agreement, and most importantly, for them to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine to stop the killing of people, including young Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, as well as other individuals. He added that they would consider it a very important thing and a great achievement, as the situation hadn't progressed until this administration came in and spoke with President Putin.