Ukrainians must sit down at negotiating table, start talks with President Trump – Vice President Vance

U.S. President Donald Trump is still committed to a mineral extraction agreement with Ukraine, but Ukrainians must be ready to sit down at the negotiating table, U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance said.

Vance said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, that the president is still committed to the minerals deal. He mentioned that they had heard some positive things, but not yet, of course, a signature from their friends in Ukraine. He added that the minerals deal is a really important part of the president's policy. He explained that, number one, the American people need to be repaid for the incredible financial investments that had been made in the country. He pointed out that a lot of the aid sent by the Europeans had come in the form of money being given back to them, and that it was really ridiculous and frankly an insult to the American people that the Europeans were getting a better deal than the American people. He concluded by saying that the president is just trying to make sure the American people got a fair deal while also ensuring that they had access to some of the minerals and resources that are very important to the economy of the future.

Vance stressed that it is important for the Ukrainian side to agree to sit down at the negotiating table.

He explained that, in his opinion, the most important thing is not the public statements, such as President Zelenskyy saying he was committed to peace or apologizing to the president. He emphasized that what matters more is what the Ukrainians do to get meaningfully involved in what a peaceful settlement would look like. He stated that they need Ukrainians to come to them privately and say what they need, what they want, and how they will participate in the process of ending the conflict. He concluded that this lack of private participation is what concerns them the most.

Commenting on the fact that the current U.S. administration is putting serious pressure on Ukraine but not on Russia, Vance noted that the U.S. still has a number of sanctions imposed on the Russians. He explained that they believe the Russians are experiencing economic difficulties because of the conflict and that it is in the best interests of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States to bring the conflict to an end. He emphasized that they believe in applying pressure on everyone to stop the killing, as that is the president's policy and what is in the interests of the American people.

Vance also mentioned that there are many details that need to be worked out, including issues about territory and other matters. He stated that they want to have this conversation but are not committed to one path or another. He said they are simply stating that peace could not even be put on the agenda if the Ukrainians are not willing to negotiate in good faith, and that, as of now, they has not been able to or willing to. He concluded by expressing hope that this would change.