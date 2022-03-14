Zelensky, Polish president, premiers of Israel, Luxembourg agree on further actions due to Russian aggression in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Poland, the prime ministers of Israel and Luxembourg have agreed on further actions against the backdrop of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"I continued negotiations with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. We exchanged information about joint steps - ours and our partners against the backdrop of Russian aggression. We agreed on further actions," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.