Russian troops blow up part of ammunition at Zaporizhia NPP site

Russian troops blew up part of the ammunition at the site of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Energoatom reported on its Telegram channel.

"Rashist fools blew up part of the ammunition at the site of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant near the ruins of the training center and power unit No. 1. And they plan to continue to carry out explosions at the largest nuclear facility in Europe," the report says.

According to Energoatom, during the explosions, the personnel left their jobs.

"What other terrorist attacks are needed for decisive action by partners, in particular the IAEA?" the company stressed.

Earlier, Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko said that during the shelling of the NPP on March 4, as a result of which a fire broke out in the training center, many unexploded mines remained, which poses a huge threat to nuclear safety.