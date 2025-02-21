Monitoring of territory at Chornobyl NPP underway, situation under control

At the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, after the Russian drone struck the Shelter New Safe Confinement (NSC) over power unit No. 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the morning of February 14 and the resulting fire, the situation is under control, monitoring of damaged structures is underway, the State Emergency Service reported on Telegram on Friday.

"As of the morning of February 21, constant monitoring of the territory is underway using drones with thermal imagers and hand-held thermal imagers. All relevant services are working on site, the situation is under control. Steeplejacks and rescuers are ready to carry out work if necessary," the report says.

"The radiation background at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant industrial site does not exceed the norm. The situation is under control," the Emergency Service assured.

As reported, as a result of the strike of a Russian drone on the Shelter New Safe Confinement over the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the morning of February 14 and the resulting fire, the integrity of the NSC outer shell and the equipment in the crane maintenance garage were damaged.