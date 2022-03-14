ASUS looking at evacuation of staff, business in Russia

Taiwanese computer hardware and electronics firm ASUS is putting a plan in place for the evacuation of its staff and business in Russia, Taiwan's economy minister, Wang Mei-hua, said.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, wrote to ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih last week asking the company to leave Russia.

Wang said Taiwan "stands with other democracies" and that her initial understanding" was that the company would conduct "relevant business and personnel evacuation as soon as possible".

"The company will give overall consideration to its reputation," she told reporters on the sidelines of a parliament session.