14:49 14.03.2022

Ukraine needs unbiased peace with security guarantees – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky promised in the evening to talk about the results of negotiations with Russia, the next round of which is taking place on Monday.

"The video meeting of the delegations has already started today. It continues. Everyone is waiting for news. We will definitely report back in the evening," he said in a video statement and on Monday afternoon.

At the same time, he called on the Ukrainians to "hold on, fight to win." "To come to the peace deserved by Ukrainians. Unbiased peace. With security guarantees for our state, our people. And to put it on paper in negotiations, complex negotiations," he said.

Zelensky said "the Russian state has been preparing for war for decades. They have accumulated a significant military resource for the sake of evil, for the sake of conquering their neighbors. And for the sake of destroying Ukraine, Europe as we know it, which we value."

Zelensky says all Ukrainians are volunteers now

Govt instructed to remove all barriers for SME – Zelensky

Ukraine provided with fertilizers for sowing by 84% – minister

Georgian president asks Zelensky to return Ukrainian ambassador to Tbilisi

Zelensky visits wounded defenders of Ukraine

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

Rada must immediately abolish VAT, excise on fuel - Zelensky

Losses of invaders in Ukraine amazing - Zelensky

Zelensky appeals to all world leaders with request to help release mayor of Melitopol

