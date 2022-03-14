Ukraine needs unbiased peace with security guarantees – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky promised in the evening to talk about the results of negotiations with Russia, the next round of which is taking place on Monday.

"The video meeting of the delegations has already started today. It continues. Everyone is waiting for news. We will definitely report back in the evening," he said in a video statement and on Monday afternoon.

At the same time, he called on the Ukrainians to "hold on, fight to win." "To come to the peace deserved by Ukrainians. Unbiased peace. With security guarantees for our state, our people. And to put it on paper in negotiations, complex negotiations," he said.

Zelensky said "the Russian state has been preparing for war for decades. They have accumulated a significant military resource for the sake of evil, for the sake of conquering their neighbors. And for the sake of destroying Ukraine, Europe as we know it, which we value."