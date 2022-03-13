Zelensky, premiers of UK, Czech Republic discuss Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Ministers of Great Britain and the Czech Republic Boris Johnson and Petr Fiala have discussed Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

"I had conversations with Prime Ministers of Great Britain Boris Johnson and the Czech Republic Petr Fiala. We talked about the struggle of the people of Ukraine against Russian aggression, about the criminal attacks of the Russian Federation on civilians. I thanked my partners for their important support. We appreciate it," the leader of Ukraine wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening.