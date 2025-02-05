Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:16 05.02.2025

UK to allocate GBP 17 mln for innovative energy projects in Ukraine – govt

1 min read
UK to allocate GBP 17 mln for innovative energy projects in Ukraine – govt

During his second official visit to Kyiv, David Lammy, the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary, is set to announce the allocation of GBP 17 million for innovative energy projects aimed at supporting the recovery and resilience of Ukraine's energy system.

"The InnovateUkraine competition will spur collaborations between British, Ukrainian and international businesses and research institutions to find the resilient, scalable and sustainable energy solutions of the future," the government of the UK said on its website on Wednesday.

"Despite relentless Russian attacks on their energy system, Ukrainians have shown that with the right support and international collaboration, they can use ingenuity and innovation to keep the lights on and defend themselves against Russia's illegal invasion," the government of the UK said.

"Producing clean, reliable and affordable energy is a vital part of the struggle for Ukraine's freedom and its defense against Russian attempts to use energy as a weapon," they said.

Tags: #ukraine #uk

