About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

Every day Mariupol suffers from airstrikes by Russian troops, about 100 air bombs have already been dropped, 2,187 residents have died to date, the press service of the city council reports.

"In 24 hours, at least 22 bombardments of a peaceful city. About 100 air bombs have already been dropped on Mariupol. The invaders are cynically and purposefully hitting residential buildings, crowded places, completely destroying children's hospitals and the city's infrastructure," the Telegram channel says.

The city council reported that to date, 2,187 Mariupol residents have died from Russian attacks.

"It is from the sky that the greatest threat comes to the 400,000 residents of Mariupol who are now blocked in the city. Therefore, NATO's closing the skies over Ukraine or providing the necessary air defense systems is a solution that can save hundreds of thousands of innocent lives throughout Ukraine," the report says.