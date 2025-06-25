Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:11 25.06.2025

Ministry of National Unity initiates possibility of developing Unity Hub network with support of European countries - Chernyshov

1 min read
Ministry of National Unity initiates possibility of developing Unity Hub network with support of European countries - Chernyshov
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksiy.chernyshov

The Ministry of National Unity is preparing a decision that will allow developing a network of a Unity Hub network for Ukrainians abroad, with the support of European countries, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov said.

"The Ministry of National Unity is preparing a draft resolution that will allow developing a Unity Hub network for Ukrainians abroad, with the support of European countries. I informed colleagues about this today during a government meeting. Unity Centers will become points of support for our citizens abroad. The centers will help adapt, study, work and most importantly - maintain close ties with Ukraine," Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the resolution defines the bureaucratic foundation for the creation of Unity Centers.

"We hope for support for the draft resolution next week," he added.

Earlier, Chernyshov asked the High Anti-Corruption Court to postpone the court hearing on the election of a preventive measure due to participation in a government meeting.

Tags: #ministry_of_national_unity #chernyshov

MORE ABOUT

11:51 25.06.2025
HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

17:54 24.06.2025
HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

17:57 23.06.2025
SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

15:10 23.06.2025
Chernyshov arrives at NABU after summons

Chernyshov arrives at NABU after summons

15:53 21.06.2025
Chernyshov must return after business trip – Zelenskyy

Chernyshov must return after business trip – Zelenskyy

20:44 12.03.2025
Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

17:48 12.03.2025
State does not have separate policies or programs for Ukrainians abroad – Chernyshov

State does not have separate policies or programs for Ukrainians abroad – Chernyshov

17:49 07.03.2025
Ministry of National Unity agrees with UNHCR on cooperation in supporting Ukrainians abroad – Chernyshov

Ministry of National Unity agrees with UNHCR on cooperation in supporting Ukrainians abroad – Chernyshov

18:53 30.12.2024
Chernyshov discusses issues of rights, interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad with ambassadors of Ukraine, embassy advisers

Chernyshov discusses issues of rights, interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad with ambassadors of Ukraine, embassy advisers

13:19 24.12.2024
Chernyshov: 50% of men of draft age ready to return to Ukraine if issue with reservations resolved

Chernyshov: 50% of men of draft age ready to return to Ukraine if issue with reservations resolved

HOT NEWS

Trump promises to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with more Patriot missiles

Trump says he does not discuss ceasefire with Zelenskyy: I want to know how he's doing

Death toll of enemy attack on Dnipro increases to 19 – authorities

HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

Final version of statute of Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine published

LATEST

European Solidarity says Financial Monitoring Service head does not explain at temporary investigative commission how documents for sanctions against Poroshenko prepared

Shmyhal gives task to intensify work on construction of shelters in kindergartens

URCS evacuates residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region

Trump promises to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with more Patriot missiles

Trump announces conversation with Putin

Trump says he does not discuss ceasefire with Zelenskyy: I want to know how he's doing

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

Kyivteploenergo eliminates over 1,400 pipeline damages during hydraulic tests in 2025

Zelenskyy discusses investment in military equipment production in Ukraine with the Prime Minister of New Zealand

Over 2,300 families of missing persons receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross Society

AD
AD