Ministry of National Unity initiates possibility of developing Unity Hub network with support of European countries - Chernyshov

The Ministry of National Unity is preparing a decision that will allow developing a network of a Unity Hub network for Ukrainians abroad, with the support of European countries, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov said.

"The Ministry of National Unity is preparing a draft resolution that will allow developing a Unity Hub network for Ukrainians abroad, with the support of European countries. I informed colleagues about this today during a government meeting. Unity Centers will become points of support for our citizens abroad. The centers will help adapt, study, work and most importantly - maintain close ties with Ukraine," Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the resolution defines the bureaucratic foundation for the creation of Unity Centers.

"We hope for support for the draft resolution next week," he added.

