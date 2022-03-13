Ministry of Infrastructure waiting for EU to refuse permits for intl road transport for carriers in Russia, its allies

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine expects refusal to issue permits for international road freight transport for carriers of Russia and its allies.

According to the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov on his Telegram channel, yesterday at a multilateral online meeting of the ministers of Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Germany and Ukraine, as well as the EU Commissioner for Transport, the parties discussed the need for new transport sanctions.

"I once again stressed the importance of blocking access for Russian and Belarusian vehicles (primarily trucks) to the EU road system. In particular, we expect the refusal to issue permits for international transportation of goods for the carriers of the occupier and its allies. It is necessary to ensure a trade blockade of Russia," Kubrakov said.

He also said that from the very beginning of the full-scale phase of the war, the Ministry of Infrastructure completely refocused its work on two key areas – providing the affected regions with humanitarian aid and evacuating people from there.

According to Kubrakov, Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated more than 2 million people, most of them from Kyiv and Kharkov. Of these, almost 250,000 were evacuated abroad, namely to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Germany, Slovakia and other countries.

He thanked Ukraine's partners for their support in this direction, in particular, for providing preferential living conditions and moving around the country by rail or road – similar decisions were made by Poland, Germany, Hungary, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland.

According to Kubrakov, Ukraine managed to establish logistics for the transportation of humanitarian aid.

"We quickly rebuilt our logistics system. In the first 10 days of March, Ukrzaliznytsia alone was able to deliver almost 15,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the affected regions. We transport it both by freight and passenger cars. Many times more aid is transported by trucks, including from abroad," the minister said.

He also called on all European countries to join the new transport coalition – as this is an important contribution to the common victory.