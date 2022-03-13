USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

The United States will not negotiate exemptions to Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia to save the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA), The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior U.S. State Department official.

"I don't see the scope for going beyond what is within the confines of the JCPOA. I think it’s pretty safe to say that there is no room for making exemptions beyond those," the newspaper quoted an unnamed representative of the State Department as saying.

He said that the official said an agreement between Iran and the U.S. was "within reach," saying only a few issues were holding up a deal when talks in Vienna were broken off Friday because of Russia's demand.

The U.S. official said if Russia presses its guarantee demands or doesn't reply "in the coming week," Washington would need to "very quickly consider an alternative path."

The representative of the U.S. authorities said one option for the U.S. and its partners would be to create an interim deal that could freeze some of Iran's activities and wind back aspects of its nuclear program in return for some level of sanctions relief from the U.S. Iran has always rejected the idea of an interim deal.