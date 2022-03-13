Facts

15:18 13.03.2022

USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

2 min read
USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

The United States will not negotiate exemptions to Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia to save the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA), The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior U.S. State Department official.

"I don't see the scope for going beyond what is within the confines of the JCPOA. I think it’s pretty safe to say that there is no room for making exemptions beyond those," the newspaper quoted an unnamed representative of the State Department as saying.

He said that the official said an agreement between Iran and the U.S. was "within reach," saying only a few issues were holding up a deal when talks in Vienna were broken off Friday because of Russia's demand.

The U.S. official said if Russia presses its guarantee demands or doesn't reply "in the coming week," Washington would need to "very quickly consider an alternative path."

The representative of the U.S. authorities said one option for the U.S. and its partners would be to create an interim deal that could freeze some of Iran's activities and wind back aspects of its nuclear program in return for some level of sanctions relief from the U.S. Iran has always rejected the idea of an interim deal.

Tags: #russia #usa #nuclear #iran
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:24 13.03.2022
Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

14:44 13.03.2022
Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

14:11 13.03.2022
Russia loses access to $300 bln of its reserves – Russian finance minister

Russia loses access to $300 bln of its reserves – Russian finance minister

13:37 13.03.2022
Russia already loses more than 12,000 personnel, 374 tanks, 74 aircraft and 62 MLRS in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia already loses more than 12,000 personnel, 374 tanks, 74 aircraft and 62 MLRS in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

13:23 13.03.2022
Podoliak: not so long to hold meeting between Zelensky and Putin, trying to make it happen as soon as possible

Podoliak: not so long to hold meeting between Zelensky and Putin, trying to make it happen as soon as possible

13:14 13.03.2022
Paysend stops all transfers to Russia

Paysend stops all transfers to Russia

11:33 13.03.2022
In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

11:22 13.03.2022
As result of air raid on Kramatorsk-Lviv train, one person killed, one wounded – Donetsk Regional Military Administration

As result of air raid on Kramatorsk-Lviv train, one person killed, one wounded – Donetsk Regional Military Administration

10:38 13.03.2022
U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

10:26 13.03.2022
USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Irpin authorities ban journalists from entering town - mayor

About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

Russia already loses more than 12,000 personnel, 374 tanks, 74 aircraft and 62 MLRS in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Almost 1 mln users cut off from electricity supply amid war in Ukraine, work of energy system stable – Energy Ministry

Irpin authorities ban journalists from entering town - mayor

Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Qatar discuss ways to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Mobile operators launch service of access to Internet in national roaming

Zelensky visits hospital of Defense Ministry in Kyiv

About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

Ministry of Infrastructure waiting for EU to refuse permits for intl road transport for carriers in Russia, its allies

Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

Minister Tkachenko calls on EU Commissioner Breton to support imposing sanctions on all Russian TV channels, ban broadcasting in EU

Govt negotiating with global companies to establish new logistics chains for supply of gasoline, diesel to Ukraine – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD