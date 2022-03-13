Facts

14:44 13.03.2022

Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

1 min read

In Irpen, Russian troops killed a New York Times journalist, and another journalist was wounded, Chief of the police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebitov has said.

"The invaders cynically kill even international media journalists who are trying to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine. Today, a 51-year-old correspondent of the world-famous New York Times media was shot dead in Irpen. Another journalist was wounded. Currently, they are trying to take the victim out of the combat zone," Nebitov wrote on Facebook.

He also published an editorial journalistic ID and passport, according to which this is a video journalist, U.S. citizen Brent Renaud.

Tags: #usa #journalist #death #media
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:38 13.03.2022
U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

10:26 13.03.2022
USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

19:32 12.03.2022
USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

12:17 12.03.2022
Seventy-nine children die, about 100 injured in Ukraine since war onset – PGO

Seventy-nine children die, about 100 injured in Ukraine since war onset – PGO

09:23 12.03.2022
Blinken briefs Kuleba on results of his meeting with Lavrov in Turkey

Blinken briefs Kuleba on results of his meeting with Lavrov in Turkey

21:30 11.03.2022
Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

19:57 11.03.2022
YouTube starts blocking Russian state-owned media channels – Ukrainian official

YouTube starts blocking Russian state-owned media channels – Ukrainian official

19:00 11.03.2022
USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

18:51 11.03.2022
Biden signs order banning supply of dollar bills to Russia

Biden signs order banning supply of dollar bills to Russia

18:49 11.03.2022
USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

Russia already loses more than 12,000 personnel, 374 tanks, 74 aircraft and 62 MLRS in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Podoliak: not so long to hold meeting between Zelensky and Putin, trying to make it happen as soon as possible

EU Ambassador Maasikas: Work on Ukraine's membership in EU starts

Some 35 people killed, 134 wounded as result of shelling at Yavoriv training ground – Regional Military Administration

LATEST

Head of NATO military committee: Russia's attack on Ukrainian training center near Polish border is signal of dissatisfaction with supply of weapons to Kyiv

Protest action against so-called "KhPR" begins in Kakhovka, invaders open fire in air to intimidate protesters in Kherson – Information Resistance

EU Council President Michel: kidnappings of mayors, indiscriminate shelling of civilians, Russia's military-political aggression against Ukraine must stop

Borrell: EU strongly condemns kidnapping of mayors of Melitopol, Dniprorudne by Russian invaders

Russia loses access to $300 bln of its reserves – Russian finance minister

Russian army focuses on offensive in JFO area – Arestovych

USPA loses contact with Mariupol seaport

Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

Russia already loses more than 12,000 personnel, 374 tanks, 74 aircraft and 62 MLRS in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

SBU: Russian leadership flakes on military not paying them money, they desert

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD