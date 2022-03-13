Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

In Irpen, Russian troops killed a New York Times journalist, and another journalist was wounded, Chief of the police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebitov has said.

"The invaders cynically kill even international media journalists who are trying to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine. Today, a 51-year-old correspondent of the world-famous New York Times media was shot dead in Irpen. Another journalist was wounded. Currently, they are trying to take the victim out of the combat zone," Nebitov wrote on Facebook.

He also published an editorial journalistic ID and passport, according to which this is a video journalist, U.S. citizen Brent Renaud.