10:56 13.03.2022

Gas pipeline damaged as result of shelling in Lysychansk, Popasna – head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration

As a result of night shelling in the settlements of Lysychansk and Popasna, a gas pipeline was damaged, Serhiy Haidai, head of Luhansk military regional administration, said.

"In Lysychansk, the gas pipeline and several houses were damaged. In Severodonetsk, four houses were engulfed in flames, five in Popasna, and one house was destroyed, and the gas pipeline was damaged in the city. The number of victims is being specified," Hadai wrote on the Telegram channel on Sunday morning.

