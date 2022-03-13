Facts

10:46 13.03.2022

Danes raise over $24 mln at concert in support of Ukraine

2 min read

The Danish TV channels TV 2 and DR, in cooperation with 18 humanitarian organizations, held a concert in support of Ukraine Sammen for Ukraine at the Town Hall Square in Copenhagen on Saturday, during which DKK 165.12 million (about $24.2 million at the current exchange rate) were raised.

According to TV 2's post on its website, the concert shown by both channels featured 17 Danish artists to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine, and the fundraiser is still ongoing.

Donations were both from individuals and corporate, in particular, they could be made by sending an SMS worth DKK 150 (about $22).

The website of the event states that the concert featured portraits of ordinary Ukrainians who suffered from the war, and stories about Danes who help Ukrainian refugees. In addition to Copenhagen, the concert was also broadcast on big screens in Aarhus, Odense, Aalborg and Esbjerg.

It is clarified that a minimum of 93% of the funds raised will go directly to emergency assistance, and humanitarian organizations, including UNICEF, Red Cross and Save the Children, Caritas, Médecins Sans Frontières, UNHCR, CARE, can use a maximum of 7% to manage their work on providing emergency assistance.

TV 2 pointed out that even before the concert, the Red Cross said that the Danes had broken all records and collected DKK 750 million ($112.5 million) for humanitarian aid to Ukraine – across all the country's emergency organizations, including the Red Cross alone – DKK 350 million ($52.5 million).

