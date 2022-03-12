Ukrainian diplomats in EU countries step up efforts to access Ukraine to EU, strengthen state's defense capability – Yermak

Ambassadors of Ukraine to the countries of the European Union have been instructed to intensify efforts to obtain Ukraine's membership in the EU, strengthen Ukraine's defense capability and impose sanctions against the aggressor, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

He said the task of the Ukrainian diplomatic corps is to deliver a high-quality message to politicians and governments of the countries of the European Union: "a strong Ukraine within the EU is a guarantee of a strong Europe."

"Everyone should make every effort in their place to achieve the goal. Without exception. We must not try, but achieve the result that Ukraine needs. Therefore, we work in full 24/7," Yermak said on Facebook following a meeting at the President's Office with Ukrainian ambassadors in the countries of the European Union.