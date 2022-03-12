Facts

20:24 12.03.2022

Ukrainian diplomats in EU countries step up efforts to access Ukraine to EU, strengthen state's defense capability – Yermak

1 min read

Ambassadors of Ukraine to the countries of the European Union have been instructed to intensify efforts to obtain Ukraine's membership in the EU, strengthen Ukraine's defense capability and impose sanctions against the aggressor, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

He said the task of the Ukrainian diplomatic corps is to deliver a high-quality message to politicians and governments of the countries of the European Union: "a strong Ukraine within the EU is a guarantee of a strong Europe."

"Everyone should make every effort in their place to achieve the goal. Without exception. We must not try, but achieve the result that Ukraine needs. Therefore, we work in full 24/7," Yermak said on Facebook following a meeting at the President's Office with Ukrainian ambassadors in the countries of the European Union.

Tags: #eu #ambassadors #order
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:38 11.03.2022
Kuleba: From today we know for 100% that Ukraine to be EU's member

Kuleba: From today we know for 100% that Ukraine to be EU's member

20:32 11.03.2022
Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

20:01 11.03.2022
EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday – statement

EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday – statement

19:47 11.03.2022
EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

19:27 11.03.2022
EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission

EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission

18:51 11.03.2022
Biden signs order banning supply of dollar bills to Russia

Biden signs order banning supply of dollar bills to Russia

18:35 11.03.2022
EU decides to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas gradually

EU decides to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas gradually

17:28 11.03.2022
EU to help Ukraine rebuild after destruction wrought by Russia – Macron

EU to help Ukraine rebuild after destruction wrought by Russia – Macron

17:19 11.03.2022
Speed with which Ukraine's application for EU membership being considered incredible, but country still needs to be rebuilt after war – von der Leyen

Speed with which Ukraine's application for EU membership being considered incredible, but country still needs to be rebuilt after war – von der Leyen

17:14 11.03.2022
EU cannot apply exceptional measures for accession of country at war to EU – Macron

EU cannot apply exceptional measures for accession of country at war to EU – Macron

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

LATEST

IAEA director general intends to arrive in Kyiv – Energoatom head

Due to unsuccessful offensive attempt, enemy forced to change tactics – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers fire again on Severodonetsk, Rubizhne by Saturday evening – Emergency Service

Ukrainian border guards liquidate 15 Russian servicemen near Mariupol

UK sends humanitarian aid to Moldova for Ukrainians – Truss

Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD