Facts

17:09 12.03.2022

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

2 min read
Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the technical negotiation process between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on ending the war, said that at present, a conversation has started from the Russian side, not ultimatums.

"Our diplomats are working and discussing the details of the agenda that may be between us and Russia... You know, from the very beginning there were some ultimatums from the Russian side, we did not agree to them. The war deepened, there was no quick operation in three or four days... Now they have already started talking about something, and not throwing ultimatums," Zelensky said during a conversation with foreign journalists in Kyiv on Saturday.

He also said he was "happy with such a signal from Russia."

"I am glad, in principle, already at a signal from Russia. Over the past two years, I have never heard that there could be such a dialogue. And we have even applied dozens of times... I think that I have already held hundreds of negotiations with the leaders of other countries, to whom I gave every opportunity to be negotiators, mediators, mediators, to be at least someone to make a meeting [of the presidents of Ukraine and Russia]," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said "world leaders should know that the thousands of people who killed in Ukraine, this happened due to the fact that Russia has not once confirmed the possibility of a meeting."

"And this is their responsibility entirely," he said.

Tags: #russia #negotiations #diplomacy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:07 12.03.2022
Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

19:26 12.03.2022
Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

19:17 12.03.2022
Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

18:29 12.03.2022
Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

17:56 12.03.2022
Arestovych: In Russian military-political leadership, only Russian president, Defense Minister advocate continuation of aggression against Ukraine

Arestovych: In Russian military-political leadership, only Russian president, Defense Minister advocate continuation of aggression against Ukraine

17:43 12.03.2022
Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

17:22 12.03.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

16:59 12.03.2022
Zelensky calls Jerusalem possible place to meet with Putin

Zelensky calls Jerusalem possible place to meet with Putin

16:48 12.03.2022
Scholz, Macron again call on Putin for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Scholz, Macron again call on Putin for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

16:45 12.03.2022
SBU captures PMC Wagner fighter

SBU captures PMC Wagner fighter

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

LATEST

Ukrainian diplomats in EU countries step up efforts to access Ukraine to EU, strengthen state's defense capability – Yermak

Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

One killed, two wounded as result of shelling in Kreminna; occupiers continue shelling in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne – Emergency Service

Zelensky, Scholz, Macron discuss prospects for peace talks

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD