Zelensky calls Jerusalem possible place to meet with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called Israel a possible place to meet with the Russian president to end the war.

"We spoke with Bennett. I told him that I consider it wrong, unconstructive to meet in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. These are not the points where we can find understanding and stop the war. I'm not talking about technical meetings, but about a meeting of leaders. Do I think that Israel can be such a land, and especially Jerusalem? I think yes," Zelensky said during a meeting with foreign media representatives in Kyiv on Saturday.

He also said that he had a positive attitude towards the mediation of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the settlement of peace issues between Ukraine and Russia.

"On Israel and Prime Minister Bennett's mediation. We are generally positive. I am personally positive about anyone's mediation... But I don't call Bennett 'anyone' because I think he can play an important role. First of all, because Israel is an important country. It has a lot of history and parallels. It has a large migration of Jews from Ukraine, Russia... I think that historically it is very good to have such mediation," Zelensky said.

He also said that Israel should be among the security guarantors for Ukraine.