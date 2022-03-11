Russian troops in Ukraine did not achieve their main goals of capturing cities and territories – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers in Ukraine have not achieved their main goals of capturing certain cities and territories, and therefore there is a high probability that the occupiers will use terrorist methods to conduct further hostilities, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"There is a high probability that the Russian Federation will strengthen terrorist methods of warfare, launch missile and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure, residential areas, intimidate the local population, conduct informational, psychological actions in order to undermine the public's confidence in local government officials, spread disinformation, seize the local population as hostages," the press service said.

Units and subunits of the occupying forces are not abandoning attempts to continue the offensive in all directions.

"For this, measures are being taken to form and establish reserves on the territory of the Russian Federation. A significant part of the Russian units are restoring their combat capability. The enemy is trying to establish logistical support for units and subunits engaged in hostilities," the General Staff said.

They add that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in close cooperation with other units of the security and defense sector, give a worthy rebuff to the invaders, inflicting significant losses in manpower and military equipment.

"The moral and psychological state of the enemy is extremely low. It is demoralized, in some areas the occupiers are surrendering," the General Staff said.