Facts

19:20 11.03.2022

Russian troops in Ukraine did not achieve their main goals of capturing cities and territories – AFU General Staff

2 min read

The Russian occupiers in Ukraine have not achieved their main goals of capturing certain cities and territories, and therefore there is a high probability that the occupiers will use terrorist methods to conduct further hostilities, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"There is a high probability that the Russian Federation will strengthen terrorist methods of warfare, launch missile and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure, residential areas, intimidate the local population, conduct informational, psychological actions in order to undermine the public's confidence in local government officials, spread disinformation, seize the local population as hostages," the press service said.

Units and subunits of the occupying forces are not abandoning attempts to continue the offensive in all directions.

"For this, measures are being taken to form and establish reserves on the territory of the Russian Federation. A significant part of the Russian units are restoring their combat capability. The enemy is trying to establish logistical support for units and subunits engaged in hostilities," the General Staff said.

They add that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in close cooperation with other units of the security and defense sector, give a worthy rebuff to the invaders, inflicting significant losses in manpower and military equipment.

"The moral and psychological state of the enemy is extremely low. It is demoralized, in some areas the occupiers are surrendering," the General Staff said.

Tags: #russia #terror #troops
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:30 11.03.2022
Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

20:59 11.03.2022
Rada leadership urges FATF to add Russia to blacklist, remove it from list of member countries as soon as possible

Rada leadership urges FATF to add Russia to blacklist, remove it from list of member countries as soon as possible

20:56 11.03.2022
Some 74 Russian prisoners of war in Sumy region – authorities

Some 74 Russian prisoners of war in Sumy region – authorities

20:35 11.03.2022
Japan, North Macedonia join list of countries applying to ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Prosecutor General

Japan, North Macedonia join list of countries applying to ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Prosecutor General

20:29 11.03.2022
Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine kills 13, injures 47 – UN

Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine kills 13, injures 47 – UN

20:01 11.03.2022
EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday – statement

EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday – statement

19:54 11.03.2022
Biden's order gives officials powers to ban new investment in Russian economy

Biden's order gives officials powers to ban new investment in Russian economy

19:27 11.03.2022
EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission

EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission

19:00 11.03.2022
USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

18:55 11.03.2022
Closure of sky over Ukraine could work towards speedy ending of war – captured Russian pilot

Closure of sky over Ukraine could work towards speedy ending of war – captured Russian pilot

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

Biden signs order banning supply of dollar bills to Russia

USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

LATEST

Info about future hostilities in Ukraine brought to attention of soldiers by Russian command back in Jan 2022 – captured Russian pilot

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Russian troops shelling Mykolaiv from north-east side – local authorities

World must respond to 'nuclear terrorism' resorted to by Russian occupiers – NSDC Secretary

Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

Police of Rivne region confirms fact of airstrike near Belarusian border

YouTube starts blocking Russian state-owned media channels – Ukrainian official

EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

Russia disrupts evacuation from Izyum – Syniehubov

Ukraine receives EUR 711.8 mln from intl partners in one week

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD