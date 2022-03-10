Over 12,000 people evacuated from Sumy region on Thurs - Emergency Service

More than 12,000 people were evacuated from Sumy region on Thursday, the State Emergency Service reports.

"On March 10, some 2,664 cars, 54 buses left Sumy through the green corridor. In total, more than 12,000 people. These are columns from Krasnopillia, Trostianets and the regional center," Telegram says.

"Rescuers during the day provided active assistance to citizens who wanted to leave. People were helped to place things in buses, carried out explanatory work, and also provided psychological assistance," the State Emergency Service noted.