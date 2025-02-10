Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of drone attacks in Sumy region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped victims of the Russian drone attack on Sumy on the night of February 9.

"A rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Sumy region worked at the site of another drone attack. Volunteers provided first aid to eight people," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

As a result of another Russian attack on Sumy on the night of February 9, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, three houses and 15 cars were damaged.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is also helping residents of Sumy region communities that were subjected to Russian attacks this weekend.

In Shostka, where a Russian drone damaged a civilian infrastructure facility and about 10 residential buildings on the evening of February 8, volunteers from the Shostka local organization of the URCS joined the restoration work. An aid station was set up at the site of the hit. Volunteers gave the victims hygiene kits and kits for lighting and charging gadgets. In addition, representatives of the URCS provided people with tarpaulin to temporarily cover the damage in the houses.

Volunteers from the Romny local organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked in the Romny community, where three houses were damaged as a result of Russian shelling on the night of February 9. Volunteers handed over tarpaulin to residents of the damaged houses and helped them cover the broken windows and doors with waterproof tarpaulins.