Eight dead, twelve injured in enemy drone attack on Sumy apartment building

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Eight people were killed and twelve people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on a high-rise apartment building in Sumy last night, according to Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"The bodies of a 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been removed from under the rubble. As of 18:20, eight people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on the high-rise building. They are a man, 74, and his wife, 69, a man, 65, and his wife, 64, a man 61, and his wife, 61, a man, 74, and the 37-year-old mother of the injured girl. Another twelve people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured," it said on the Telegram channel.

Previously, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported seven dead and 13 injured, at least five of whom were hospitalized, including a child among them.

Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar has announced January 30-31 as mourning days in the city.