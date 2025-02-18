President of Intl Federation of Red Cross studies needs of Sumy region for assistance

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Kate Forbes, paid a two-day working visit to Sumy region to study the needs of the region for further assistance.

“The purpose of the visit was to assess the urgent needs of the region and identify the priority areas of support that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies can offer,” the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook Tuesday.

Forbes, Volodymyr Artyukh, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, and representatives of Sumy City Territorial Community, discussed the following key issues: restoration of damaged housing, creation of additional accommodation for internally displaced persons, continued humanitarian support for local residents and those affected by war.

One of the key highlights of the visit was an overview of the work of Sumy regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross, particularly the emergency response team, which evacuates civilians from border areas affected by frequent shelling.

Forbes assured that the International Federation will continue to support the Ukrainian Red Cross in assisting Ukrainians, particularly the communities in Sumy region, by providing aid to those who need it most.