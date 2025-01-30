Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:20 30.01.2025

Death toll in enemy drone attack on Sumy rises to six

1 min read
Death toll in enemy drone attack on Sumy rises to six
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The bodies of two spouses have been removed from under the rubble of the high-rise apartment building in Sumy damaged by a Russian drone last night, according to the press service of Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Update: the bodies of another married couple have been removed from under the rubble," it said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As of 15:30, six people were killed as a result of the enemy attack. The victims are three married couples aged from 61 to 74 years old.

Tags: #death_toll #sumy

