Death toll in enemy drone attack on Sumy rises to six

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The bodies of two spouses have been removed from under the rubble of the high-rise apartment building in Sumy damaged by a Russian drone last night, according to the press service of Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Update: the bodies of another married couple have been removed from under the rubble," it said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As of 15:30, six people were killed as a result of the enemy attack. The victims are three married couples aged from 61 to 74 years old.