One person killed as result of enemy UAV attack in Sumy

One person died as a result of an attack by Russian strike drones on Sumy, acting mayor Artem Kobzar reported on his Telegram channel.

According to the city hall, an enemy drone hit one of the warehouses. A fire broke out.

"Dear Sumy residents, after today's attack by enemy drones, unfortunately, there is information about one person killed," Kobzar reported.