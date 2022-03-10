Facts

13:53 10.03.2022

SBU: infiltrators revealed in some regions of Ukraine

3 min read
SBU: infiltrators revealed in some regions of Ukraine

Over the past day, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified and detained Russian infiltrators and spies of the invaders in Uzhgorod, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions and Kyiv.

"In Zakarpattia region, the SBU exposed a resident of the so-called "DPR," who was spying for the occupier and publicly declared support for the aggression of the Russian Federation. From the beginning of the invasion, he recorded a video for one of the Russian TV channels. After that, he began to "leak" information to the enemy about the location of the Ukrainian military in Kharkiv. It was them that were shelled later," the SBU said in its Telegram channel.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, the Russian infiltrator laid in Uzhgorod and waited for further instructions from the enemy, but was captured by the SBU.

In Kharkiv region, as stated in the report of the SBU, a citizen of the Russian Federation was detained, who, in order to avoid criminal liability in his homeland, agreed to cooperate with the FSB of the Russian Federation.

"By the time of the large-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, the agent was visiting his mother in Kyiv. The FSB immediately got in touch with him and instructed to collect data on the coordinates of checkpoints on the key highways of Ukraine, the number of personnel and weapons," the Ukrainian intelligence service said.

Also, according to the SBU, a 23-year-old local resident was detained in Donetsk region, who collected and transmitted important information to the aggressor about the forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the movement of military equipment, the intelligence received was used by the occupation forces of the Russian Federation when planning offensive and terrorist operations.

In addition, a resident of Kyiv, recruited by an employee of the so-called Ministry of State Security of the "LPR," is suspected of treason. "Intelligence service officers have established that he was passing data on former and current SBU employees to the curator and was trying to recruit Ukrainians in the interests of the Russian Federation," the SBU said.

The SBU also reported that a resident of Dnipro, for the $75 promised by the invaders, photographed checkpoints in the region and put them on Google maps. "Special operation forces of the SBU detained the spy while trying to withdraw some money from a bank card at an ATM," the Ukrainian intelligence service said in the report.

Tags: #regions #sbu #spies
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:52 10.03.2022
Ukrainian govt authorizes SBU to import defense-related goods, items containing state secrets until February 1, 2027

Ukrainian govt authorizes SBU to import defense-related goods, items containing state secrets until February 1, 2027

11:40 09.03.2022
Interrogation of captured Russian soldier: there was order to capture Kharkiv in three days, permission to shoot at civilians

Interrogation of captured Russian soldier: there was order to capture Kharkiv in three days, permission to shoot at civilians

15:58 08.03.2022
SBU to Ukrainians: continue to report movement of enemy equipment, sabotage groups via chatbot

SBU to Ukrainians: continue to report movement of enemy equipment, sabotage groups via chatbot

18:17 07.03.2022
SBU launches official bot to collect data on Russian crimes

SBU launches official bot to collect data on Russian crimes

11:11 06.03.2022
SBU: most of invaders defeated near Mykolaiv are Ukrainian military who switched to side of enemy in 2014

SBU: most of invaders defeated near Mykolaiv are Ukrainian military who switched to side of enemy in 2014

10:37 06.03.2022
SBU continuously detects, disables sabotage groups, agents of Russian intelligence services in Ukraine – press service

SBU continuously detects, disables sabotage groups, agents of Russian intelligence services in Ukraine – press service

13:25 05.03.2022
SBU shot dead member of Ukrainian negotiating delegation Kireev who was suspected of treason during his arrest – MP Honcharenko

SBU shot dead member of Ukrainian negotiating delegation Kireev who was suspected of treason during his arrest – MP Honcharenko

19:11 03.03.2022
SBU: Enemy hacks some websites of regional authorities to spread fake surrenders

SBU: Enemy hacks some websites of regional authorities to spread fake surrenders

12:13 03.03.2022
SBU agents nab saboteurs in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, two officials identified as collaborators in Smila

SBU agents nab saboteurs in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, two officials identified as collaborators in Smila

15:51 01.03.2022
SBU warns citizens about possible misinformation regarding surrender of Ukrainian authorities

SBU warns citizens about possible misinformation regarding surrender of Ukrainian authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

Draft decision of EU summit says 'Ukraine belongs to European family,' but matter does not go further

Iskander-M division firing at civilians destroyed in Chernihiv region – task force

Lavrov to discuss humanitarian corridor from Mariupol with relevant authorities – Kuleba

Kuleba, Lavrov discuss ceasefire for 24 hours, but no progress on this issue

LATEST

Govt repeatedly expands list of critical imports, including transportation, Internet, barley, fertilizers, agricultural machinery, pistols, sports weapons

Russian propagandists to respond in same way as those who drop bombs on innocent people – Zelensky

Crocs suspends sales, deliveries to Russia

Talks between Kuleba and Lavrov critical to convey to Russia's leadership adequate understanding of situation in Ukraine, in the world – Podoliak

Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine by late May

Humanitarian convoy from Zaporizhia departs for Energodar, Mariupol again - head of regional military administration

Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

Draft decision of EU summit says 'Ukraine belongs to European family,' but matter does not go further

Korniyenko to European parliamentarians: Ukraine part of EU de facto, fix it de jure

ZELENSKY INSTRUCTS GOVT TO DEVELOP PROGRAMME FOR URBAN REHABILITATION

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD