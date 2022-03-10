SBU: infiltrators revealed in some regions of Ukraine

Over the past day, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified and detained Russian infiltrators and spies of the invaders in Uzhgorod, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions and Kyiv.

"In Zakarpattia region, the SBU exposed a resident of the so-called "DPR," who was spying for the occupier and publicly declared support for the aggression of the Russian Federation. From the beginning of the invasion, he recorded a video for one of the Russian TV channels. After that, he began to "leak" information to the enemy about the location of the Ukrainian military in Kharkiv. It was them that were shelled later," the SBU said in its Telegram channel.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, the Russian infiltrator laid in Uzhgorod and waited for further instructions from the enemy, but was captured by the SBU.

In Kharkiv region, as stated in the report of the SBU, a citizen of the Russian Federation was detained, who, in order to avoid criminal liability in his homeland, agreed to cooperate with the FSB of the Russian Federation.

"By the time of the large-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, the agent was visiting his mother in Kyiv. The FSB immediately got in touch with him and instructed to collect data on the coordinates of checkpoints on the key highways of Ukraine, the number of personnel and weapons," the Ukrainian intelligence service said.

Also, according to the SBU, a 23-year-old local resident was detained in Donetsk region, who collected and transmitted important information to the aggressor about the forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the movement of military equipment, the intelligence received was used by the occupation forces of the Russian Federation when planning offensive and terrorist operations.

In addition, a resident of Kyiv, recruited by an employee of the so-called Ministry of State Security of the "LPR," is suspected of treason. "Intelligence service officers have established that he was passing data on former and current SBU employees to the curator and was trying to recruit Ukrainians in the interests of the Russian Federation," the SBU said.

The SBU also reported that a resident of Dnipro, for the $75 promised by the invaders, photographed checkpoints in the region and put them on Google maps. "Special operation forces of the SBU detained the spy while trying to withdraw some money from a bank card at an ATM," the Ukrainian intelligence service said in the report.