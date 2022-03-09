Facts

19:03 09.03.2022

Airstrikes in Zhytomyr region kill ten people, two of them babies – PGO

2 min read
Airstrikes in Zhytomyr region kill ten people, two of them babies – PGO

Law enforcers opened criminal proceedings on the facts of air strikes on the territory of Zhytomyr region, as a result of which ten people died, including two babies, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine said.

"Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutor's office of Zhytomyr region, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the facts of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences, as well as violation of the laws and customs of war (part 3 of article 110, part 20 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said.

It clarifies that on the evening of March 8, 2022, servicemen of the Russian armed forces launched a series of air strikes on residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, as well as an enterprise in Zhytomyr region.

"Missile and bomb strikes in the suburb of Malyn destroyed a private residential building, under the rubble of which a family died: three adults and three children, two of whom are babies. The oil depot was also damaged by shelling and a private residential building near it was destroyed. Now the search for the owner's body continues," the PGO said.

They said that a hostel and other buildings were also destroyed in Zhytomyr. It is now known about the death of four people and three wounded. Accurate data on the number of victims are being established.

"According to the investigation, another air strike was inflicted on an enterprise for the manufacture of mineral wool products. As a result of the shelling, a hangar was destroyed and a gas pipeline was damaged," the PGO said.

Tags: #investigation #death #zhytomyr #civil
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 09.03.2022
Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, 1 policeman killed, 2 persons wounded – National Police

Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, 1 policeman killed, 2 persons wounded – National Police

12:19 09.03.2022
Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, one policeman killed – National Police

Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, one policeman killed – National Police

10:48 09.03.2022
One person dies, two injured from airstrike in Zhytomyr - Emergency Service

One person dies, two injured from airstrike in Zhytomyr - Emergency Service

10:26 09.03.2022
Russian air attack in Donets, Kharkiv region kills seven-year old – State Emergency Service

Russian air attack in Donets, Kharkiv region kills seven-year old – State Emergency Service

18:53 08.03.2022
Russian military shell bus with refugees from Makariv – Zhytomyr mayor

Russian military shell bus with refugees from Makariv – Zhytomyr mayor

15:38 08.03.2022
Ukrainian Ombudsperson: Since start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 41 children died, 76 injured

Ukrainian Ombudsperson: Since start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 41 children died, 76 injured

09:36 08.03.2022
Oil depots caught fire in Zhytomyr, Cherniakhiv after airstrikes, no casualties – Emergency Service

Oil depots caught fire in Zhytomyr, Cherniakhiv after airstrikes, no casualties – Emergency Service

19:23 07.03.2022
Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

09:10 06.03.2022
One person killed, two injured in missile strike in Korosten – State Emergency Service

One person killed, two injured in missile strike in Korosten – State Emergency Service

13:31 05.03.2022
Since start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 32 children died, 70 injured – Denisova

Since start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 32 children died, 70 injured – Denisova

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Every second Ukrainian believes in 'closing sky' over Ukraine by NATO countries – Rating poll

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

LATEST

For two days, Ukrainian air defense destroys eight air targets in Kyiv region, JFO area – AFU Air Forces Command

Russian Armed Forces preparing psychological actions to undermine confidence in Ukrainian state authorities – AFU General Staff

H&M Group will donate EUR1.5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine

Zelensky tells U.S. House of Representatives speaker about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia's actions

France allocates EUR 100 mln to help Ukraine, neighboring countries – MFA

CERT-UA warns about mass distribution of malicious software

Zelensky, Michel discuss need for coordinated pressure on Russia

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Over 40,000 women, children from all over Ukraine managed to be taken out in day – Arakhamia

France provides 20 tonnes of aid for policemen, war-affected residents of Kyiv region – Social Policy Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD