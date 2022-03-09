Airstrikes in Zhytomyr region kill ten people, two of them babies – PGO

Law enforcers opened criminal proceedings on the facts of air strikes on the territory of Zhytomyr region, as a result of which ten people died, including two babies, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine said.

"Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutor's office of Zhytomyr region, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the facts of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences, as well as violation of the laws and customs of war (part 3 of article 110, part 20 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said.

It clarifies that on the evening of March 8, 2022, servicemen of the Russian armed forces launched a series of air strikes on residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, as well as an enterprise in Zhytomyr region.

"Missile and bomb strikes in the suburb of Malyn destroyed a private residential building, under the rubble of which a family died: three adults and three children, two of whom are babies. The oil depot was also damaged by shelling and a private residential building near it was destroyed. Now the search for the owner's body continues," the PGO said.

They said that a hostel and other buildings were also destroyed in Zhytomyr. It is now known about the death of four people and three wounded. Accurate data on the number of victims are being established.

"According to the investigation, another air strike was inflicted on an enterprise for the manufacture of mineral wool products. As a result of the shelling, a hangar was destroyed and a gas pipeline was damaged," the PGO said.