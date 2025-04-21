Interfax-Ukraine
18:32 21.04.2025

BGV Development opens new shopping center in Zhytomyr

BGV Development, owned by Hennadiy Butkevych, has opened the first shopping center in its portfolio, Zhyto, (1m, Otamaniv Sokolovskyh St., Zhytomyr), and plans to open similar retail parks in other regions in the near future, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"BGV Development continues to actively renovate and build new commercial facilities, in particular, strengthening the regional retail infrastructure. As of the beginning of 2025, we have already commissioned more than 10,000 sq m of commercial space and by the end of the year, we plan to increase turnover. Since 2024, we have begun implementing a new format of retail parks for us - a network of small shopping complexes in small towns and district centers," said BGV Development Director Maksym Kovalenko.

According to him, such formats not only allow us to bring big brands to small settlements, but will also give a boost to the regional economy, in particular, due to an increase in turnover and the number of jobs. For example, thanks to the construction of the Zhyto shopping center, more than 180 jobs have been created.

As reported, in March, BGV Development, which is part of the group, completed the reconstruction of the premises of the shopping center in Zhytomyr, which lasted six months. The shopping center is located in the historical district of Zhytomyr - Kroshnia and has a convenient location: at the intersection of Otamaniv Sokolovskyh Street and Nezalezhnosti Avenue.

The two-story shopping center Zhyto has a total area of 3,811 sq m and is built according to the principle of a retail park: it has separate entrances to stores from the street, parking near the facades, convenient location of stores for quick access, as well as open architecture without common internal galleries, as in classic shopping centers. For the convenience of guests and the inclusivity of the premises, the shopping center is equipped with a sight elevator.

