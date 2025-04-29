Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:25 29.04.2025

Problem of civilian hostages kidnapped, held by Russia requires increased intl attention, immediate response - Ukrainian MFA on Roschyna's death

2 min read
Problem of civilian hostages kidnapped, held by Russia requires increased intl attention, immediate response - Ukrainian MFA on Roschyna's death

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appeals to the international community to respond to the conclusions of the investigation into the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roschyna in Russian captivity, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy.

“We are grateful to the Forbidden Stories consortium and 45 journalists from 13 Ukrainian and foreign media outlets for their outstanding and shocking investigation. Viktoria Roschyna's bravery, commitment to journalism, and genuine concern for human life were extraordinary. This collaborative journalistic work emphasizes her heroism and the barbarism of her murder by the Russians, while also expanding her efforts to expose the horrific fate of thousands of civilian hostages held by Russia,” he wrote on X.

“We urge the international community to respond to the findings of this investigation, which reveal systemic war crimes, human rights violations, abduction, torture, and murder in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia,” Tykhy noted.

“We specifically address @UNHumanRights, @UNHumanRightsUA, @UNESCO, @OSCE and @OSCE_RFoM, @coe, @CoE_CPT and @CoEHumanRights, as well as @hrw, @amnesty, and @RSF_inter,” he added.

“The issue of civilian hostages abducted and held by Russia requires increased international attention and immediate and strong response. Because what we are seeing right now is most likely the largest state-led civilian abduction operation in recent memory,” the MFA spokesperson noted.

“This has to be condemned and prosecuted. Russian criminals responsible for these horrific atrocities must be held accountable,” he stressed.

As reported with reference to the investigation of the international organization Forbidden Stories, Russia returned the body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roschyna, who died in captivity, without some internal organs, presumably in order to hide the cause of her death.

The investigative team confirmed that the body was brought to the territory of Ukraine already with signs of an autopsy performed in the Russian Federation. According to journalistic sources in law enforcement agencies, Viktoria was missing parts of the brain, eyeballs and larynx.

An expert pathologist believes that the lack of these organs may hide the true cause of the journalist's death: strangulation or suffocation. These actions by Moscow may qualify as a war crime.

Tags: #roschyna #death

MORE ABOUT

11:20 21.04.2025
Pope Francis dies at 88

Pope Francis dies at 88

09:29 30.12.2024
Zelenskyy: Carter dedicates his life to strengthening peace in world, protecting human rights

Zelenskyy: Carter dedicates his life to strengthening peace in world, protecting human rights

19:47 04.10.2024
Six officers from DPRK killed in missile strike near occupied Donetsk – source

Six officers from DPRK killed in missile strike near occupied Donetsk – source

20:30 22.07.2024
Budanov on Farion's murder: We have no right to tolerate such crimes, will continue to defend Ukraine both at front and inside our state

Budanov on Farion's murder: We have no right to tolerate such crimes, will continue to defend Ukraine both at front and inside our state

19:42 01.02.2024
Two French volunteers killed, another three foreigners, Ukrainian citizen injured by Russian missile in Beryslav

Two French volunteers killed, another three foreigners, Ukrainian citizen injured by Russian missile in Beryslav

10:24 07.11.2023
Klymenko reports first details of death of Zaluzhny's assistant, urges waiting for official version of investigation

Klymenko reports first details of death of Zaluzhny's assistant, urges waiting for official version of investigation

21:22 06.11.2023
Zaluzhny's assistant killed by grenade explosion near Kyiv – police

Zaluzhny's assistant killed by grenade explosion near Kyiv – police

19:46 18.10.2023
Israeli side reports 23 Ukrainian citizens killed in Hamas attack

Israeli side reports 23 Ukrainian citizens killed in Hamas attack

10:13 06.10.2023
Death toll in Hroza village, Kharkiv region, increases to 52 people – local authorities

Death toll in Hroza village, Kharkiv region, increases to 52 people – local authorities

20:54 25.08.2023
Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

HOT NEWS

Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Peace negotiations reached impasse, it requires direct contact between Trump and Putin

Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

Ukraine needs to be provided with most powerful security guarantees – NATO PA Chair

Yermak: Putin's 'three-day ceasefire' for sake of parade is not about peace

Ukraine, Latvia intend to agree on mutual recognition, exchange of national driver's licenses – Cabinet

Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Govt approves bill on ratification of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Ukraine, UAE

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

AD
AD