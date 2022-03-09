Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh has said that as of midday on Wednesday, the radiation background in the region remains within the natural range and does not pose a threat to human health.

"Zaporizhia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine informs that the radiation background in Zaporizhia region remains unchanged and does not pose a threat to the life and health of the population ... The gamma background ... does not exceed the natural background characteristic of these territories," Starukh wrote on the Telegram channel.

He listed the level of gamma background in different settlements of the region, it is in the range from 10.2 to 12 microroentgens per hour; in Energodar, where Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is located – 10.6 microroentgens per hour.