Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for a faster resolution of the issue of transferring MiG-29 combat aircraft from Poland to Ukraine.

"We are grateful to Poland for the alternative – for the readiness to provide combat aircraft to Ukraine. The issue is logistics. Essentially, it is a technical issue. It needs to be solved! Immediately," he said in a video message Wednesday afternoon.

According to him, there is an official decision of Poland to transfer the aircrafts to the appropriate American base. The agreement between the American side and Poland has been reached. "But at the same time, we hear that Poland's proposal seems to be unreasonable. And that's what they say in Washington. So when the decision will be taken?" Zelensky said.

"Listen: we are at war! This is not ping pong! It's about human lives! We once again ask you to resolve this quickly, send us aircrafts," he said.