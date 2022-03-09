Canada to send highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine – Trudeau

Canada will send another batch of highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"Just spoke with President Zelensky. I let him know that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment. We discussed sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, too," Trudeau wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

He added that he invited the President of Ukraine to address Canada's Parliament.

"Canadians have been inspired by the bravery and resiliency of Ukrainians and the leadership the President has shown, and I know they are eager to hear directly from him," the prime minister said.