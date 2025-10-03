Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:50 03.10.2025

Luxembourg Red Cross is implementing projects in five regions of Ukraine

2 min read
Luxembourg Red Cross is implementing projects in five regions of Ukraine

The Luxembourg Red Cross is implementing humanitarian projects in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions - regions that have been significantly affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"The Luxembourg Red Cross has been working in Ukraine for over 20 years. Our activities cover five regions of Ukraine. These are the territories that have suffered the most from military actions. And we believe that the population of these territories needs humanitarian assistance more than others," said the coordinator of the Luxembourg Red Cross, Oleksandr Kulikov, on the official Facebook page of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

The Luxembourg Red Cross, in cooperation with the URCS, within the framework of the Winterization 2024/2025 project, purchased and transferred 10 mobile water treatment plants for the Donetsk region and a stationary water treatment plant for the only maternity hospital operating in the government-controlled territory of Donetsk region in Sloviansk.

12 mobile shelters capable of protecting up to 20 people during shelling were purchased and transferred for communities in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

In addition, the Luxembourg Red Cross provided support to five social infrastructure facilities damaged by the explosions - three medical institutions and two educational institutions. In particular, damaged windows and doors were replaced in the Dnipropetrovsk Children's Rehabilitation Center for Children with Speech Impairments and the Sumy "Yasochka" kindergarten.

Tags: #luxembourg_red_cross #urcs #help

MORE ABOUT

17:57 03.10.2025
URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

11:54 03.10.2025
Rehabilitation centers of Ukrainian Red Cross Society opened in Khmelnytskyi region

Rehabilitation centers of Ukrainian Red Cross Society opened in Khmelnytskyi region

13:54 02.10.2025
All-Ukrainian competition on international humanitarian law to be held in Kyiv

All-Ukrainian competition on international humanitarian law to be held in Kyiv

12:22 02.10.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society team regularly participates in blood donation

Ukrainian Red Cross Society team regularly participates in blood donation

12:00 01.10.2025
URCS volunteers rescue people from flooded areas of Odesa

URCS volunteers rescue people from flooded areas of Odesa

12:28 30.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society warns about fake messages about money payments

Ukrainian Red Cross Society warns about fake messages about money payments

10:57 29.09.2025
URCS volunteers aid victims of Russian air attacks in Zaporizhia and Kyiv region

URCS volunteers aid victims of Russian air attacks in Zaporizhia and Kyiv region

12:23 27.09.2025
URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia

12:33 26.09.2025
URCS, Australian Foreign Ministry discuss humanitarian cooperation

URCS, Australian Foreign Ministry discuss humanitarian cooperation

16:10 25.09.2025
URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

HOT NEWS

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure suffers most massive blow since war began

LATEST

Yermak: 22 more Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

Special Operations Forces strike two air defense facilities in Russia's Voronezh region

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

EU extends sanctions against Russia for destabilizing actions abroad for another year

Power supply in Ukrainian city of Slavutych partially restored after Oct 1 attack

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure suffers most massive blow since war began

SBU’s long-range drones attack one of Russia's leading oil refineries – Orsknefteorgsintez

AD
AD