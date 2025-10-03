Luxembourg Red Cross is implementing projects in five regions of Ukraine

The Luxembourg Red Cross is implementing humanitarian projects in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions - regions that have been significantly affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"The Luxembourg Red Cross has been working in Ukraine for over 20 years. Our activities cover five regions of Ukraine. These are the territories that have suffered the most from military actions. And we believe that the population of these territories needs humanitarian assistance more than others," said the coordinator of the Luxembourg Red Cross, Oleksandr Kulikov, on the official Facebook page of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

The Luxembourg Red Cross, in cooperation with the URCS, within the framework of the Winterization 2024/2025 project, purchased and transferred 10 mobile water treatment plants for the Donetsk region and a stationary water treatment plant for the only maternity hospital operating in the government-controlled territory of Donetsk region in Sloviansk.

12 mobile shelters capable of protecting up to 20 people during shelling were purchased and transferred for communities in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

In addition, the Luxembourg Red Cross provided support to five social infrastructure facilities damaged by the explosions - three medical institutions and two educational institutions. In particular, damaged windows and doors were replaced in the Dnipropetrovsk Children's Rehabilitation Center for Children with Speech Impairments and the Sumy "Yasochka" kindergarten.