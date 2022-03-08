Facts

19:00 08.03.2022

President Joe Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports to United States

1 min read
President Joe Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports to United States

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday a ban on the import of Russian oil into the United States. In a press statement in Washington on Tuesday, he stated: "Today I am announcing new sanctions. We ban all oil imports. The measure has strong bipartisan support. We made this decision in close consultation with allies in Europe."

At the same time, Biden noted that "our European allies may not be in a position to join us."

The U.S. President called on Congress to pass a $12 billion aid package for Ukraine. He noted that the United States has already provided Ukraine with a $1 billion security assistance package and is coordinating actions in this area with European allies.

Speaking about the impact of sanctions on Russia, Biden noted that "the Russian economy has cracked." "The Central Bank of Russia is trying to support the ruble, but cannot do it now. We are restricting Russians' access to technology, which will weaken its military for many years to come." "If we don't confront Putin now, the situation will get even worse," he said.

