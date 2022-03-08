Three orphanage employees killed amid shelling attack in Mykolaiv region – regional council head

Three employees of an orphanage were killed in Mykolaiv region during a shelling attack on the minibus marked with red crosses, Chairman of Mykolaiv Regional Council Hanna Zamazeyeva has said on her Telegram channel.

The minibus was attacked on the Kirovohrad highway while heading to the orphanage with the employees on board. The women were going to change their colleagues at work.

"After the shelling, the minibus, which was marked with red crosses, burst into flames," Zamazeyeva said.

"According to preliminary information, at least three our employees were killed as a result of the attack. Two more were injured, but together with their other colleagues managed to reach the positions of our military where they received aid," she said.