18:16 08.03.2022

Estonian govt simplifies reception of refugees from Ukraine

Estonia simplifies the procedure for obtaining a residence permit for refugees from Ukraine, from March 9, they can apply for a residence permit in one day. The corresponding order was adopted on Tuesday by the government of the republic.

"Today's government decision will help reduce the bureaucracy for traumatized military refugees from Ukraine. This will allow them to more easily and quickly adapt to life in Estonia," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.

According to the order, a refugee from Ukraine can apply for temporary protection in the form of a residence permit for a year, and then extend this period, the government explained.

Persons under temporary protection, as well as those close to them, are provided with services such as accommodation and meals, health insurance, they are granted the right to work in Estonia, and children are provided with access to pre-school and basic education.

Refugees are entitled to a living allowance, other cash benefits, such as family benefits. All those in need of assistance are entitled to emergency social assistance, they can participate in language learning and adaptation programs free of charge.

Since February 27, more than 7,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Estonia, including 2,610 children. Until now, most of the refugees came to Estonia to stay with their relatives or friends. Earlier it was reported that Estonia is ready to accept up to 10,000 refugees.

