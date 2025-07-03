Interfax-Ukraine
Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

The Estonian government has decided that the country will host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

“I am pleased to announce Estonian Government has today decided that in 2027, Estonia will host the Ukraine Recovery Conference — bringing together leaders, reformers, civil society, and international partners to reaffirm our shared commitment to Ukraine’s European future and reconstruction,” he said on X.

Tsahkna stressed that Estonia's commitment to Ukraine is unwavering, and a strong, resilient and reformed Ukraine is important not only for its people, but also for the stability and security of Europe.

“Together, we will continue building the foundation for a democratic Ukraine that stands strong against aggression and thrives in peace,” the Foreign Ministry noted.

As reported, in October, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine would be held in Rome on July 10-11, 2025.

In 2026, a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine will be held in Poland.

