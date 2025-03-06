Facts

18:12 06.03.2025

White House denies info about alleged cancellation of legal status of 240,000 refugees from Ukraine

1 min read
White House denies info about alleged cancellation of legal status of 240,000 refugees from Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt denied information about the cancellation of the temporary legal status of about 240,00 Ukrainians, which had previously appeared in the media, and stated that the corresponding decision had not yet been made.

“This is more fake news from Reuters based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about. The truth: no decision has been made at this time,” Leavitt said on X Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported the information, citing senior officials and three people familiar with the matter, as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to strip the legal status of more than 1.8 million migrants admitted to the United States under temporary humanitarian programs launched under the Biden administration.

Earlier it was reported that in January, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the suspension of the United for Ukraine program for Ukrainians fleeing war to the US, in connection with the executive order of January 20, 2025, "Securing Our Borders."

Tags: #white_house #refugees

MORE ABOUT

09:17 25.02.2025
Trump's meetings with Zelenskyy, Putin to take place 'very soon' – White House

Trump's meetings with Zelenskyy, Putin to take place 'very soon' – White House

09:39 05.02.2025
Zelenskyy: EU allocated EUR 18-20 bln for Ukrainian refugee support, but money never reached Ukraine

Zelenskyy: EU allocated EUR 18-20 bln for Ukrainian refugee support, but money never reached Ukraine

10:02 30.01.2025
White House denies info about cancellation of freeze on federal financial aid

White House denies info about cancellation of freeze on federal financial aid

10:39 27.01.2025
Ukraine plans to open refugee return center in Czech Republic

Ukraine plans to open refugee return center in Czech Republic

14:00 18.01.2025
UNHCR and Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy strengthen cooperation to enhance economic inclusion and support for displaced people and returnees

UNHCR and Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy strengthen cooperation to enhance economic inclusion and support for displaced people and returnees

19:56 20.12.2024
Chernyshov discusses with Lithuanian ministers opportunities for Ukrainians' successful integration into Lithuanian society

Chernyshov discusses with Lithuanian ministers opportunities for Ukrainians' successful integration into Lithuanian society

09:56 21.11.2024
White House plans to cancel almost $5 bln of U.S. debt for Ukraine

White House plans to cancel almost $5 bln of U.S. debt for Ukraine

16:57 31.10.2024
Zelensky: About 300,000 Ukrainian refugees remain unemployed in Germany – Zelenskyy

Zelensky: About 300,000 Ukrainian refugees remain unemployed in Germany – Zelenskyy

17:50 18.10.2024
White House team to visit Ukraine soon – Zelenskyy

White House team to visit Ukraine soon – Zelenskyy

10:22 14.10.2024
Number of Ukrainian refugees under temporary protection in EU rises by almost 40,000 in Aug – Eurostat

Number of Ukrainian refugees under temporary protection in EU rises by almost 40,000 in Aug – Eurostat

HOT NEWS

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit enemy command post in Kherson region, Russian Marines stronghold in Kursk region

LATEST

New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

Russian aviation carry out 18 strikes on Kursk region since day start

Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

AD