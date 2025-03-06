White House denies info about alleged cancellation of legal status of 240,000 refugees from Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt denied information about the cancellation of the temporary legal status of about 240,00 Ukrainians, which had previously appeared in the media, and stated that the corresponding decision had not yet been made.

“This is more fake news from Reuters based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about. The truth: no decision has been made at this time,” Leavitt said on X Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported the information, citing senior officials and three people familiar with the matter, as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to strip the legal status of more than 1.8 million migrants admitted to the United States under temporary humanitarian programs launched under the Biden administration.

Earlier it was reported that in January, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the suspension of the United for Ukraine program for Ukrainians fleeing war to the US, in connection with the executive order of January 20, 2025, "Securing Our Borders."