Ukraine needs security treaty before state's accession to NATO – Servant of People

Ukraine does not intend to rebuild its territory or give up any parts at the request of Russia, and also calls on the guarantor states to provide for a specific security treaty before granting NATO membership to Ukraine, the Servant of the People political party says.

"Ukraine's territorial integrity is beyond doubt. We do not even theoretically consider the possibility of revising our territory or giving up any pieces of our territory. It is unacceptable. Our Ukraine is Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea. We do not accept ultimatums. We do not give up territories. But at the same time, we take a sober look at reality. Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk have been occupied for eight years. On the other part of the territory of Ukraine there is a full-scale war. We hear Russia's demand to recognize the so-called 'DPR' and 'LPR,' to recognize the occupation of Crimea. It is clear that we will not do this," the political force said in a statement.

At the same time, the Servant of the People emphasizes that Ukraine should decide in the future how the life of people in these territories will be regulated within the boundaries of an integral state.

At the same time, the party drew attention to the need for the guarantor countries to develop a specific security treaty for Ukraine, which would differ from the Budapest Memorandum.

"About NATO and guarantees for Ukraine. The Alliance is not ready to accept Ukraine over the next 15 years, and clearly says so. We do not even have support in an absolutely just war from the Alliance – only from separate states. Since joining NATO is impossible in the coming years, we cannot use only the lines in the Constitution about the course towards the Alliance to protect our state. The course is politics. But not a weapon. Not planes. Not state protection. But they should talk about specific things. About a specific treaty that can provide Ukraine with complete security as long as NATO is not ready to accept us. It should differ from the Budapest Memorandum – it should provide for specific political, economic and military steps of the states-guarantors of Ukraine's security," the Servant of the People clarifies.

Such guarantor states, according to the statement of the party, can be the United States, Turkey, neighboring states of Ukraine, and Russia, for its part, must also legally fix that it recognizes Ukrainian statehood and guarantees that it will not threaten our state.

"It is clear that in today's conditions it sounds absurd, given the Russian invasion. But our Armed Forces will repel the enemy, and it will be necessary to guarantee the further peaceful development of Ukraine. Then it will be important that Russia puts its signature under the guarantees for our sovereignty, along with other guarantors," the political force says.