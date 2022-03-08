Zelensky thanks World Bank's President for supporting Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked World Bank President David Malpass for supporting our country in its fight against Russian aggression.

"I am grateful to President of WorldBank Group David Malpass for his strong support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," Zelensky said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier it became known that the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank on Tuesday night approved a package of additional budgetary support "Funding for Recovery in a Difficult Economic Situation in Ukraine (FREE Ukraine)," and taking into account other assistance, its total amount will exceed $700 million.