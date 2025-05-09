Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:14 09.05.2025

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

The United States contributed to the creation of the Special Tribunal and may join it sooner or later, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

She said at a press conference in Lviv on Friday that the United States had been promoting the creation of this tribunal for two and a half years now, so they were part of this initiative and called on groups to further develop this process.They are not part of it now, she said, but assumed that sooner or later they will join again.

