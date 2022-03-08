Facts

12:34 08.03.2022

Vereschuk: if shelling of humanitarian corridors continues, Kyiv will apply to intl tribunal

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk says that if the Russian occupiers continue to shell humanitarian corridors, Ukraine will turn to the International Tribunal to bring to justice those who do not adhere to the previously reached agreements.

"If the shelling continues, as well as harms the life and health of civilians within the humanitarian corridor, we will immediately turn to the International Tribunal with a demand to hold accountable those who made decisions and do not adhere to their obligations," Vereschuk said on the air of the national telethon.

She stressed that despite the agreements with the Russian side, there are signals about the shelling of the humanitarian corridors Mariupol-Zaporizhia and in the opposite direction.

"I appeal to the Russian Federation. We agreed that the Red Cross will mediate in our negotiations with you. We informed the Red Cross - we, as the Ukrainian side, and you, as the Russian side, are ready and confirmed our intentions in writing to open a humanitarian corridor in the direction of Mariupol-Zaporizhia, Zaporizhia-Mariupol for evacuation of people and delivery of humanitarian cargo," the minister said.

