Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which instructs the Secretary General of the Council of Europe to prepare documents to facilitate consultations in the Core Group and the preparation of a potential draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression.

"The vote also approves further work on the possible additional agreement on organise support for such a tribunal, its financing, and other issues," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, this is an important practical step towards putting the Special Tribunal into action.

"We continue to work to ensure that a fully operational tribunal delivers this justice. This is critical not only for all Ukrainians who have suffered as a result of Russian aggression, but also for all nations seeking to live in a peaceful and secure world," the Foreign Minister said.