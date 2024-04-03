Creation of special tribunal for Russia supported by 44 countries

Following the results of the conference Restoring Justice for Ukraine, a declaration was adopted on the need to create a special tribunal for Russia for crimes committed against Ukraine during the war of aggression.

The declaration was supported by 44 countries, the press service of the Dutch government reports. Among those who supported the environment were EU member states, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Moldova, New Zealand, Great Britain and the United States.

"We reiterate the strong condemnation, set out in the Declaration, of the ongoing acts of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine; these acts, including the attempted illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine, are blatant violations of the Charter of the United Nations, notably the prohibition of the use of force, constitute breaches of international law entailing the state responsibility of the Russian Federation, threaten international peace and security, challenge the respect for the rules-based international order, and undermine democratic values," the document notes.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, commenting on the results of the conference, emphasized the importance of holding the Russian Federation accountable.

"And everyone here agrees: Russia must be held accountable. Russia must pay for these appalling violations. And we must support Ukraine and the ICC in achieving these goals. Even though their justice system is at risk of collapsing under the weight of these atrocities, Ukraine remains determined in the pursuit of justice and accountability. And so do we. We’re prepared to take all steps necessary to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. If necessary at international level," she stressed.

"Impunity thrives on silence. Today we have spoken up. We have said in a single, clear, loud voice: We don't accept impunity. Not in Ukraine. Nor anywhere else. We will continue to use that voice for as long as it takes. Until there is peace and justice for Ukraine and its people," the minister added.